'He brought a kindness': Nationals and Lincolns reflect on trainer killed in London crash
The London Nationals will hold a moment of silence before their home game against Stratford on Wednesday night to honour their longtime trainer, Joe Gowers.
He died in a collision between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle in south London on Friday.
On Monday afternoon, Nationals trainers Dave Moore and Tom Robertson were preparing for team practice with heavy hearts.
“He was like a brother to me, and it hurts, it was not a good thing. It was a very sad day in my life,” shared Robertson.
To process their pain, the two men reflect on what Gowers meant to his family and the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Tom Robertson and Dave Moore are trainers with the London Nationals - pictured September 23, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
He spent a decade with the Nationals before joining the St. Marys Lincolns for one season in 2023.
Gowers carried the title of trainer and medical trainer into the locker room, but Moore said he brought a lot more alongside him.
“So whatever credentials or whatever qualifications you have is irrelevant. It's what's in here that counts. And Joe brought a liveliness. He brought humour. He brought a kindness, like an uncle-type connection.”
London Nationals locker room, September 23, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“Every time he came in, it was always Joe, Joe, Joe,” added Roberston. “And, [the team’s players] absolutely loved him.”
The statements are echoed in online tributes from former players, team staff, and the league.
The Lincolns are among those posting reflections.
On Monday, their general manager Pat Powers told CTV News London that Joe made a “profound impact” on the club.
Nationals owners Paul & Shellie Duarte shared the same thoughts in a statement, which read in part, “The players loved [Joe’s] passion and commitment to their well-being on & off the ice.”
Gowers was also involved in motorcycle groups raising money for children. One posted Gowers was on his way home from his aunt’s funeral when Friday’s crash occurred.
The loss to his family is immense.
“We'd like to extend our thoughts, condolences, and prayers to Joe’s family,” said Moore.
“He’s going to be sorely missed, for sure,” added a solemn Robertson.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They're never going to see me cry': Michael Kovrig shares experience of more than 1,000 days in Chinese detainment
It's been exactly three years since Canadian Michael Kovrig returned to Canada after spending 1,019 days in a Chinese prison. Now, he's publicly speaking out about his arrest and detainment for the first time.
Cineplex ordered to pay $38.9M by Competition Tribunal in ticket fee case
Cineplex Inc. has been ordered to pay a record $38.9 million fine after the Competition Tribunal found the theatre owner guilty of deceptive marketing practices.
Is COVID XEC worse than other variants? Experts share what's known about the virus in Canada
While many Canadians no longer stress as much about COVID-19 as they did during its peak, health experts say a new variant has been spreading in some parts of the world and is now present in Canada.
Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police say a toddler in Cambridge, Ont., who was reported missing early Monday morning, has since died.
Israeli strikes kill 492 in Lebanon's deadliest day of conflict since 2006
Israeli strikes on Lebanon Monday killed more than 490 people, including more than 90 women and children, Lebanese authorities said, in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.
Calgary men guilty in multimillion-dollar fraud case involving B.C. RV resort
On Sept. 20, Justice R.E. Nation of the Alberta Court of King's Bench found Craig McMorran guilty of fraud, money laundering and stealing a cottage from its rightful owners.
WestJet ordered to pay passengers $2K after offering only $16 for flight diversion
B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered WestJet to refund a family in full for their diverted flight and compensate them for associated costs.
Lockdown notice issued for residents near Port of Montreal due to lithium battery fire
The City of Montreal has issued a lockdown notice for residents in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough due to smoke from a fire in a container storing 15,000 kilograms of lithium batteries in the Port of Montreal.
Thousands of bones and hundreds of weapons reveal grisly insights into a 3,250-year-old battle
A new analysis of dozens of arrowheads is helping researchers piece together a clearer portrait of the warriors who clashed on Europe’s oldest known battlefield 3,250 years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.