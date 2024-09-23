'He brought a kindness': Nationals and Lincolns reflect on trainer killed in London crash

The London Nationals will hold a moment of silence before their home game against Stratford on Wednesday night to honour their longtime trainer, Joe Gowers.

He died in a collision between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle in south London on Friday.

On Monday afternoon, Nationals trainers Dave Moore and Tom Robertson were preparing for team practice with heavy hearts.

“He was like a brother to me, and it hurts, it was not a good thing. It was a very sad day in my life,” shared Robertson.

To process their pain, the two men reflect on what Gowers meant to his family and the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Tom Robertson and Dave Moore are trainers with the London Nationals - pictured September 23, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

He spent a decade with the Nationals before joining the St. Marys Lincolns for one season in 2023.

Gowers carried the title of trainer and medical trainer into the locker room, but Moore said he brought a lot more alongside him.

“So whatever credentials or whatever qualifications you have is irrelevant. It's what's in here that counts. And Joe brought a liveliness. He brought humour. He brought a kindness, like an uncle-type connection.”

London Nationals locker room, September 23, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“Every time he came in, it was always Joe, Joe, Joe,” added Roberston. “And, [the team’s players] absolutely loved him.”

The statements are echoed in online tributes from former players, team staff, and the league.

The Lincolns are among those posting reflections.

On Monday, their general manager Pat Powers told CTV News London that Joe made a “profound impact” on the club.

Nationals owners Paul & Shellie Duarte shared the same thoughts in a statement, which read in part, “The players loved [Joe’s] passion and commitment to their well-being on & off the ice.”

Gowers was also involved in motorcycle groups raising money for children. One posted Gowers was on his way home from his aunt’s funeral when Friday’s crash occurred.

The loss to his family is immense.

“We'd like to extend our thoughts, condolences, and prayers to Joe’s family,” said Moore.

“He’s going to be sorely missed, for sure,” added a solemn Robertson.