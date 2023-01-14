Have a pet? If so, today's their day…sort of

While some people think dressing up their pet is a 'faux-paw', others think it's truly pawsome.

For those who like it, Caturday...er...Saturday January 14 is National Dress up your Pet Day.

So say fur-well to the simple bandana and unleash your pets clothing desires with a fun costume or outfit.

Make sure it's not too restrictive or they may feel a bit ruff. Have fun, but not at the cost of comfort for your furry friend.

Don't let anything dangle or hang loose as they may ingest items and get sick, causing a real cat-astrope.

The day was founded by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Behaviorist, Colleen Paige in 2009. I'm not kitten.

So enjoy the day, but don't take it too far. Don't force pets to dress up or they may not furgive you.