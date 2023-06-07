'Hate and discrimination have no place in any TVDSB schools': Investigation underway after pride flag torn down

Students at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School in London, Ont. are being investigated after a video was posted online showing students tearing down a LGBTQ2S+ pride flag.

Video obtained by CTV News London shows a student tearing down a pride flag at the secondary school on Tuesday.

The video shows a male proceeding to kick the flag while others surrounding him cheer him on. One student began shouting “take it off” and “put it in the garbage.”

Some students at the school told CTV News London on Wednesday that they’re saddened to see something like this happen, especially during Pride Month and on the second year anniversary of the day the Afzaal family was killed in an alleged hate motivated attack.

Mark Fisher, the director of education at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said, “Let me be clear, hate and discrimination have no place in any TVDSB schools.”

Fisher told CTV News London that the pride flag has since been replaced and that the board takes this incident “very seriously.”

“We have contacted the police because we consider this a hate crime. We don’t have any tolerance for any of those activities at any of our schools” Fisher added.

The students involved in the incident are being investigated.

“Based on what they gather students could face suspension or potentially expulsion,” Fisher said.