Advertisement
Guns, drugs seized in weekend search of south London residence
Firearms, ammunition, drugs and cash were seized in London, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (Source: London Police Service)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A weekend search of a London residence has prompted weapons and drug charges for four people.
London police executed a search warrant at a residence on Conway Drive on Sunday.
Among the items seized were:
- 15 grams of suspected fentanyl valued at $6,000
- automatic rifle and a magazine
- loaded 12-gauge shotgun
- eight 12-gauge shotgun rounds
- 29 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition
- two 9mm rounds
- cellular phone
- $250 in cash
- digital scale
As a result a 27-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 34-year-old man, all from London, have been jointly charged with nine separate firearms charges.
The 27-year-old is also charged with fail to comply with undertaking.
A second 28-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
All four of the accused were expected to appear in London court Tuesday by way of video.