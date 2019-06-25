

CTV London





A man pleaded guilty in a London courtroom Tuesday for secretly video taping his family and friends while they were using the bathroom.

The court heard that the man set up a hidden camera in the bathroom of his home and recorded about 20 people between 2010 and 2017.

He was charged by police after his daughter discovered the camera and told her mother.

The 46-year-old London man pleaded guilty to voyeurism.

He is expected to be sentenced on July 23.