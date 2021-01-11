LONDON, ONT -- Grey-Bruce is about to receive its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Grey Bruce Public Health the first shipment of 500 doses is expected to arrive later this week.

Another 500 doses are expected by the next week.

The shipment was approved by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The doses are earmarked for residents, staff, and essential workers in long-term care facilities.

The exact details of the rollout have not been fully coordinated yet and the health-unit reminds those in line for the vaccine that there is a limited amount of doses at this time.

According to the latest numbers there are 54 active cases in Grey-Bruce.

Since the pandemic began there have been 594 cases with 540 resolved.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, 113,246 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario, including 9,983 doses administered in the past 24 hours.

The vaccine requires two doses. In Ontario, 5,884 total vaccinations have been completed as of Sunday.