LONDON -- Norfolk OPP is again expressing concern after a frivolous 911 call was made recently.

Police say on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., they received a call from an address in Middleton.

When officers arrived a 30-year-old was complaining that grass clippings from a neighbour’s yard had blown onto their property from a lawnmower.

Police want to reinforce to the public that 911 is for emergencies.

They say, on average, it takes two officers about 30 minutes to respond, investigate and clear the call.

Police say this can put pressure on OPP resources.

The use of 911 continues to save lives when used appropriately, police say.