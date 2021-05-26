LONDON, ONT. -- London's Grand Theatre will be back this fall to live audiences.

The return is not only from the shutdown because of COVID-19, but also from a 10-month, $9 million renovation project at the Richmond Street venue.

“Throughout the last 16 months, we’ve said that we will be back, that the theatre will return, and when we do, we will be even better than before. And today, we are following through on that commitment," says Deb Harvey, executive director in a news release.

Harvey says public health guidelines continue to be monitored to safely allow patrons back into the theatre.

"We are also learning from our colleagues across North America in terms of best practices for re-opening. The health and safety of our staff, artists, volunteers and patrons have always been our top priority, and we are committing to clear communication for Londoners on what to expect once we are given the go-ahead to invite folks into our spaces," she says.

Tickets won't be put on sale until there are capacity level guidelines.

The return will start in October with its Grand Re: Opening Festival featuring 16 various events, concerts and plays.

“We think this is a joyous way to welcome Londoners into our new spaces. A gorgeous new building with inspiring performers making art from top to bottom,” says Dennis Garnhum.

More information on the reopening will be released once it's available on the theatre's website, e-newsletters and social media channels.