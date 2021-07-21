Advertisement
Grand Bend, Ont. beaches now deemed safe for swimming: Lambton Public Health
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 11:07AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 23, 2021 10:43AM EDT
Enjoying the hot weather at the main beach in Grand Bend, Ont. on Tuesday, July 22, 2014. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton Public Health has lifted warnings about unsafe swimming conditions at the North Beach and South Beach in Grand Bend, Ont.
A water quality inspection conducted Wednesday revealed high levels of E.coli bacteria, but has since been rescinded.
There are currently no warning signs posted for water quality at the beach.
For more information on Lambton County beach quality results click here.