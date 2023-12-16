Grade 2 student turns $1 into $7,300 by selling art for charity

Coen Rier is a very focused young man, especially when he’s got a pencil or marker in his hand.

“I like that it doesn’t matter how it turns out. You’re just making something that looks cool,” says the Grade 2 student at Tara-Arran Public School near Owen Sound, talking about his love of drawing.

So, when Rier’s class was given $1 each, by his teacher, Barb Gordon, and told to try to do something nice for someone else with it for a school project, he hatched a plan.

“I started drawing because my teacher gave us a project with a loonie, and I had to make someone’s day with that loonie. So, I bought markers with that loonie. So, I had these markers and I drew these pictures, and then I’m giving a cheque to the hospice,” says the young artist.

Coen Rier, 7, was given $1 by his teacher as part of a school project to find a way to make that $1 to make someone’s day. Rier bought some new markers and started drawing pictures to sell to raise money for the Grey-Bruce Residential Hospice in Tara, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Rier started small, filling drawing orders from friends and family for a couple hundred dollars, but once news of his project was shared by staff at the Grey-Bruce Residential Hospice, his $1 project took off. In the past two weeks, Coen has completed 20 drawings, with orders for 50 more, and sold them for a combined $7,300.

“We never thought it would get this point. It’s just been overwhelming, the support from the community, from people that know Coen, from people that don’t Coen. It’s crazy,” says Coen’s mother, Kayla Rier.

Folks at Chapman House, Grey-Bruce’s residential hospice, are over the moon about Coen’s act of generosity.

“Just like Coen’s small act of kindness, it’s little things at Chapman House, at hospice, that we celebrate everyday. This is so impactful on all sorts of levels,” says Chapman House director of donor relations, Amy McConachie.

Coen’s $1 project comes to an end next Thursday because he’s got a lot of orders to fill.

He’s not sure what grade he’ll get on his project, but he’s pretty proud of himself. As are his family and friends for turning $1 worth of markers and a whole lot of his own time and creativity into thousands of dollars for a local charity.

It’s safe to say he made someone’s day with his loonie.

“The stories from the hospice made me feel happy, so I decided to donate to them,” says Coen.

