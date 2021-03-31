LONDON, ONT. -- Compass Minerals workers represented by Unifor in Goderich, Ont. have ratified a new collective agreement.

It includes annual wage increases of 2, 3, 3, 3.5 and 4 per cent.

Members will also receive a $3,000 bonus and enhancements to benefits.

Salt mine workers with Unifor Local 16-O were on strike for 12 weeks in 2018.

"Skilled bargaining combined with collective strike action in 2018 made this contract possible," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President in a news release.