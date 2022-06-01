Gas shortage across Shell stations in southern Ontario

If you’ve attempted to fill up your gas tank at a Shell station lately you may have got a better deal on fuel thanks to a shortage.

Multiple stations around London are no longer selling regular gas and are instead giving customers the option of filling up with the more expensive V-Power, for the same price as regular.

“High customer demand combined with supply disruptions from recent storms have seen a small number of stations in southern Ontario temporarily run out of fuel. We thank our customers for their patience as we work hard to address these temporary shortages,” Shell spokesperson Stephen Doolan, in a statement to CTV News.

However, the Shell station at Commissioners Road and Wellington Road is out of fuel all together.

Bala, who works at hat location tells CTV News this has never happened before, adding, "This has only happened in the last couple of days.... by this afternoon we should be getting more. They're filling up other stations right now."

Similar reports are coming out of St. Thomas, Ingersoll, Windsor and Toronto.