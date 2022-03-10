Gas prices top $1.90 per litre in London, Ont.

Gas prices hit a new record in London, Ont. on Thursday.

The price reached $1.90.9 per litre at some stations, including the Esso at Dundas Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway Thursday morning.

If drivers can hold off, there will be some relief at the pumps Friday.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tells CP24 that he is projecting a 15 cent drop as of Friday which will bring the price of a litre of fuel from $1.90.9 to $1.75.9 in many markets across southern Ontario.

Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.

On Wednesday, the price of benchmark West Texas Intermediate closed at US$110.36, down nearly 11 per cent from the previous day's trading. It marked the first significant pullback since the war in Ukraine started and sent oil prices soaring.

With files from CP24 and CTV News