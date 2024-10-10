Fundraising goal met for Humane Society London & Middlesex
The Humane Society of London & Middlesex (HSLM) has reached its fundraising goal for the new Old Oak Animal Campus.
Located at 1414 Dundas St. construction continues on the building and remains on track for an opening in early 2025.
“The new facility will be a welcoming space for community members and a hub for animal welfare innovation, education and wellness,” said Interim Executive Director, Wendy Arnott.
A primary feature of the new facility will be the onsite veterinary clinic which the organization said is critical to providing industry-standard shelter care.
On the heels of the fundraising announcement a new medical director has also been announced.
Dr. Tracy Vink-Taylor is an established practitioner most recently holding roles at both Imperial Road Animal Hospital and the London and Area Veterinary Association. She will oversee the new onsite veterinary clinic.
“I am delighted to join the team at HSLM to provide veterinary care and play a role in creating a more humane London & Middlesex,” said Vink-Taylor. “Not only will this clinic offer accessible and timely medical care for shelter animals, it will also be a critical step in helping animals find new homes sooner.”
