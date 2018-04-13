Featured
Fullarton Street closed as police investigate suspicious package
Emergency personnel are on scene at 148 Fullarton St. on Friday, April 13, 2018 to investigate a suspicious package. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 4:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 13, 2018 5:10PM EDT
London police say they are investigating a suspicious package Friday afternoon.
Emergency personnel, including a HAZMAT unit, were called to 148 Fullarton St. about 3:50 p.m.
A patient was seen coming out of the building on a gurney. CTV News is being told the person has non-life threatening injuries.
Fullarton Street is currently closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Talbot Street to Richmond Street.
London are asking the public to avoid the area.