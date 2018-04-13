

London police say they are investigating a suspicious package Friday afternoon.

Emergency personnel, including a HAZMAT unit, were called to 148 Fullarton St. about 3:50 p.m.

A patient was seen coming out of the building on a gurney. CTV News is being told the person has non-life threatening injuries.

Fullarton Street is currently closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from Talbot Street to Richmond Street.

London are asking the public to avoid the area.