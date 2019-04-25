

CTV London





Unionized employees at Bluewater Health in Sarnia say they are still seeking pay equity, 16 years after the merger of three hospitals.

The frontline healthcare workers held an information picket outside of Bluewater Health Thursday.

They are calling on the hospital to deliver pay equity commitments.

Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which represents workers at the hospital, says it has been trying to negotiate a pay equity plan with Bluewater Health for more than a decade.

“Female frontline healthcare workers at Bluewater have waited too long for justice,” said Sharleen Stewart, President of SEIU Healthcare, in a news release.

“We’re fed up and demand that Bluewater Health take the necessary steps to complete the pay equity process.”