Freezing rain possible this weekend

A special weather statement is in effect across southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada said freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday.

Precipitation will likely begin Saturday morning as a period of freezing rain or a brief period of snow, followed by a rapid transition to a period of freezing rain.

The freezing rain may last for a few hours before transitioning to showers or rain Saturday afternoon. A few millimetres of ice build-up will be possible before the transition to rain

In addition to the potential for freezing rain, strong winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Environment Canada warned the combination of strong winds and any ice build up may lead to local power outages.

People are advised to monitor future forecasts for additional details.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Thursday night: Clearing early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday: Rain. Windy. High 9.

Sunday: Cloudy. Windy. High plus 5.

Monday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.