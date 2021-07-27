ST. MARYS, ONT. -- You would expect to borrow a book at your local public library or perhaps browse the internet.

But in St. Marys, Ont. library visitors, even those from out-of-town, can sign out something much larger than a book, with the ability to surf, not the web, but the water.

As of this week, the St. Marys Library is loaning kayaks - free of charge - to anyone with a valid ID.

St. Marys Mayor Al Strathdee says the idea sprung during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lots of people in the pandemic are trying to enjoy the outdoors or safe activities. So, this is a real opportunity for people who can’t store boats at their home or anyone who visits, to just go to the library and check out the Thames and Trout Creek.”

St. Marys Ont. Mayor Al Strathdee kayaks on the Thames River in St. Marys Ontario on July 27, 2021. (Sean Irvine CTV News)

After signing out a kayak, a paddle and all the required safety equipment at the library, users will find the boats at Milt Dunnell Park.

They sit in a structure, dubbed the “Yak Shack” purpose-built by the local Kinsmen Club.

“Our mandate is to serve the community’s greatest need, and recreation at this time is certainly the greatest need for the community,” states Christopher Swarthout, the vice-president of the Kinsmen Club of St. Marys.

The Kinsmen, grant money and local businesses sponsored the project.

Brian Beacham, of St. Marys Home Hardware, says his firm believes everyone should have access to the waterways without paying a fee.

“We have a kayak at our house, and you need a fair amount of room to store it, and some people just don’t have that. It should be available to all.”

A statement the mayor echoes.

“We want to make access to the river available for everyone, regardless of social status, regardless of how many kids you have. We just want to make it so people use the river.”

To add a bit of fun, and local history to the project, each of the four boats is named after prominent people from St. Marys, including former two-time Prime Minister Arthur Meighen and retail magnate Timothy Eaton.

While the boats will be free to loan there is a catch some residents contend is odd in our times. They can only be signed out when the library is open, meaning it is first come, first served.

It also means no boats are available when the library is closed on Sunday.

Having the boats sit raises fears of vandalism, but Strathdee is optimistic. “I think you have to try, and there’s always going to be vandalism, but you have to try.”

And by trying, Strathdee is confident more people will have a shot to enjoy the water and visit St. Marys and its merchants.

Information on the Yak Shak Kayak program is available here.