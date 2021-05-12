LONDON, ONT. -- The fourth COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the Middlesex-London region at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre is scheduled to open May 25.

All residents over the age of 40 can start booking appointments at the arena located at 799 Homeview Rd. in south London starting at 8 a.m. Thursday by clicking here.

As of Sunday, 188,511 doses have been administered across the region.

A media tour of the facility will take place May 21.

Middlesex-London already has three COVID-19 vaccination sites, at the Western Fair Agriplex, the Caradoc Community Centre and the North London Optimist Community Centre.