Foul play not suspected after man killed by train: London police
Published Friday, February 19, 2021 1:39PM EST
A train crossing near Clarke Road and Freestone Boulevard in London, Ont. is seen Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Reta Ismail / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police say foul play isn't suspected after a 28-year-old man was killed by a train near Clarke Road Thursday.
Officers were called to the tracks west of Clarke near Firestone Boulevard around 7:20 a.m. for a collision between a train and a pedestrian.
On Friday police added the name of the deceased will not be released at the request of his family.
The Office of the Chief Coroner continues to investigate.