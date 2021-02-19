LONDON, ONT. -- London police say foul play isn't suspected after a 28-year-old man was killed by a train near Clarke Road Thursday.

Officers were called to the tracks west of Clarke near Firestone Boulevard around 7:20 a.m. for a collision between a train and a pedestrian.

On Friday police added the name of the deceased will not be released at the request of his family.

The Office of the Chief Coroner continues to investigate.