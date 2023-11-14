LONDON
London

    • Former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro sexual offence trial delayed

    Doig, a former golf teacher and pro at the Seaforth Golf and Country Club was found guilty of sexual assault, sexual interference, and two counts of sexual exploitation on Sept. 22, 2022. Doig, a former golf teacher and pro at the Seaforth Golf and Country Club was found guilty of sexual assault, sexual interference, and two counts of sexual exploitation on Sept. 22, 2022.

    Cameron Doig was back in a Goderich, Ont. courtroom on Tuesday.

    Doig was facing a historical charge of indecent assault on a female. The trial was supposed to start on Tuesday, but was adjourned until Nov. 28, at the request of the defence.

    Last September, the 65-year-old Doig was convicted of sexually assaulting a former golf student. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail.

    He is appealing that conviction, and has since been released from custody, living in the Seaforth area, since April 2023.

    Along with the case returning to court later this month, Doig is facing another charge of indecent assault on a female for an alleged incident that happened in the early 1980s. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program

    A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News