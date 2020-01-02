LONDON, ONT. -- As budget season begins at city hall, a former deputy mayor recalls the controversy and challenges leading up to the opening of the 300 Dufferin Street building in 1971.

City staff have prioritized hiring a consultant in the draft 2020-23 municipal budget - to design a new $125.5 million city hall building, but former deputy mayor Orlando Zamprogna says history has proven it will be a politically difficult decision for council.

And given the current housing crisis and other demands on tax dollars, a new city hall will likely face stiff opposition.

“Just building a brand new city hall solves one problem at a tremendous expense. If you are going to spend that much money you should solve two or three problems simultaneously," he says.

Among a list of 25 Business Cases for new spending in the draft municipal budget, the city treasurer has prioritized $13 million for consultation and design work. A $125.5 million placeholder for construction is included in the 2024 budget.

In December, City Treasurer Anna Lisa Barbon told CTV News, over the long term, building a new city hall will cost less than maintaining the current building and leasing office space downtown.

As a rookie member of city council in 1971, Zamprogna recalls public protests - against the construction of the current city hall.

Neighbours worried about the impact a tall building would have on the public’s enjoyment of Victoria Park. One man even chained himself to a tree in an effort to stop construction.

Given that history, he believes city administration should have started the public consultation and design of a new city hall long before it appeared as a line item in the new multi-year budget.

“You should have been thinking about this all along. You should have been prepared. You shouldn't have to spend millions of dollars on what to do next.”

The former deputy mayor says if council approves hiring a consultant in the upcoming budget, spending $125.5 million on construction will become a major election issue in 2022, “Fear sets in, and fear is a great leveler. So I expect if they are going to do something, it is going to take eight years.”

A survey about budget priorities, and dates for public input can be found on the city website.