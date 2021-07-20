LONDON, ONT. -- A new study shows that a type of meditation is having benefits for newly diagnosed Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients.

The use of mindfulness -- the intense awareness of senses and feelings in the moment -- can lower depression, according to Lawson Health Research Institute researchers.

Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and central nervous system.

“Mindfulness is bringing people into the moment rather than worrying about what could happen in the future or thinking about what happened in the past,” says Dr. Arlene MacDougall.

“It’s about centering yourself and gaining a sense of control of how you will respond rather than react to what is happening inside or outside of you.”

Mitchell Kuska, 28, was recently diagnosed with MS and was part of the study.

“For me, the scariest part has been the uncertainty and not knowing what the future holds for me. During the treatment as part of the study, I did notice myself being more mindful of my symptoms," Kuska said.

"I was more in tune with myself and I felt the mindfulness helped me get into the right mindset to start dealing with MS.”

The initial findings of the study can be read here.

The researchers will also look into the effectiveness of mindfulness for more severe MS patients.