Fog Advisory issued for London and surrounding areas

London, Ont. -

People are urged to take extra caution on their morning commute after heavy fog descended on the area.

Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory for London-Middlesex due to the conditions.

The fog is expected to last for a couple hours this morning.

Areas of low to no visibility are possible.

Advisories have also been issued in Huron-Perth, Oxford, Wellington, Brant, Norfolk and Elgin counties.

The fog is expected to lift later this morning and give way to hot sunny conditions.