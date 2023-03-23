Fog advisories in effect for the London region

Fog advisories blanket much of the region this morning, covering London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Grey-Bruce.

Environment Canada reports dense fog with reduced visibility in some areas — travel could be hazardous.

Thursday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Temperature falling to plus 3 this afternoon

Thursday Night: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High 8. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 8.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Traffic flowing through fog in London, Ont. on March 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)