Fog advisories in effect for the London region
Fog advisories blanket much of the region this morning, covering London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Grey-Bruce.
Environment Canada reports dense fog with reduced visibility in some areas — travel could be hazardous.
Thursday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Temperature falling to plus 3 this afternoon
Thursday Night: A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Friday: Mainly sunny. High 8. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.
Saturday: Showers. Windy. High 8.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
Traffic flowing through fog in London, Ont. on March 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
