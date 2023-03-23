Fog advisories in effect for the London region

Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony

Two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify on Thursday about the lasting effects of their father and Paltrow's 2016 ski collision as the trial takes on an increasingly personal note on the third day of proceedings.

