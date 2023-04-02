Flooding near the Thames River leads to washed away homeless encampments

Along the Thames River, poking out of the newly risen water level, signs of what were home to many unhoused people in the community.

For people who walk along the trails and have gotten to know those who resided along the river, there was concern for their wellbeing.

“I was kind of shocked to see the damage that occurred. They completely wiped out,” said Deric, who often walks the trails along the Thames.

Those who were familiar with a resident of a more elaborate encampment that was flooded out said they had moved higher up the bank several times.

“Yesterday, I come by, she was sitting on the hill, says we went under. He was trying to save what he could. They are super nice. People have had a problem,” Deric added. "These people are down here causing no trouble. And that is, one, a place to live. And they got it taken away."

The water came up so quickly that the London Fire Department was called in due to concern that those who lived in the encampments were washed away.

Water rescue crews were deployed for several hours.

“Fortunately, no one was found, our crews did an extensive search. And for a number of hours and, you know, again, a very fortunate story that was no one was found. However, some of the encampments were built close to the river, were washed away by the high levels [of water].” Platoon Chief Colin Shewell said.

The water level reached its peak on the river on Sunday, but with more rain in the forecast, Shewell is urging people to be careful when they're near the riverbank.

“We just want to make sure if you're out hiking in this great weather, too, it is deceiving. Stay away from the banks with the water,” said Shewell. “The banks could give way. You could find yourself in the water before you know it and not prepared for that type of environment.”

Fire officials caution that not only are the banks unsettled because of the rain, the current is strong. The water is also very cold, meaning if you were to fall in, it would not take long for hypothermia to set in.