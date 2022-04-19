First phase of Adelaide Street North underpass project begins in London, Ont.

Workers wasted no time Tuesday starting to take apart Central Avenue in London, Ont. as the first phase of the Adelaide Street North underpass project begins.

“We’re super excited to get started on the project because it’s really going to improve mobility and safety in a key part of the city,” said Jennie Dann, the city’s director of construction and infrastructure services.

The first phase of the project started Tuesday and is expected to focus on Central Ave. for several months, closing it at William Street to Adelaide St. Emergency services throughout any construction project is notified daily updates to prevent service disruption.

“We get a list every morning about what construction is going on, whether it’s a partial closure or full closure, they go out and check their accesses, especially with a full road closure you need to see what addresses you can get to,” said London Fire district chief Kevin Culbertson.

The first phase affects several dozen residential homes in the area. The impact will be felt on a larger scale when the project moves to Adelaide St.

“And it’s unfortunate that we had to suffer through covid for two years and now we have to suffer through this,” Jodie Marsahll, owner of Marshall Pasta said.

Marshall has owned Marshall Pasta for 25 years, it’s steps from the Central-Adelaide intersection. She expects headaches, but knows it’s a necessary pain to endure.

“It has to be done, and whether, it effects our business, say we weren’t here anymore, it still has to be done,” she said.

Dann, says one of the new implements this construction season is a dedicated person that will liaison with affected businesses.

“That person is actually going to be working on the Adelaide construction project, to be basically the point of contact for any businesses if they are having issues, if they have a delivery that needs to get through,” Dann said.

The project is expected to shift to Adelaide St. in July, where traffic will be diverted to a new rail crossing to the east of Adelaide.

The city is hosting a virtual information meeting Wednesday night that will go into detail of what will be affected and when.