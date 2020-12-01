LONDON, ONT. -- London firefighters used their life-saving skills to rescue a four-legged friend Tuesday afternoon.

After some CPR and oxygen the small dog was able to pull through.

It had been overcome by smoke in a south London townhouse unit.

Crews responded to a fire in the basement of a unit at 166 Southdale Rd. W. at around 3 p.m.

One person who lives in the unit was also checked over by paramedics for smoke inhalation before being taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire isn't know, but firefighters say smoke filled the entire unit.

No damage estimate has yet been released.