Fire tears through Wortley Village cafe, damage estimated at $2 million

A “stubborn fire” ripped through the Black Walnut Cafe in Wortley Village early Sunday causing an estimated $2 million in damage.

London fire crews responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters worked through the night to put the blaze down.

“Crews continue to overhaul this stubborn fire to try and extinguish hidden fires,” the London Fire Department posted to social media at 8:40 a.m.

Fire crews on scene of a structure fire at the Black Walnut Cafe in Wortley Village in London, Ont. on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Incident Update: primary and secondary searches all clear. Fire Crews are searching for fire extension. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/uK1QblfPwg — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) April 16, 2023

Firefighters remain on scene. Residents arae asked to avoid the area of Craig Street and Wortley Road.

There was no one inside the building when the fire broke out and there were no injuries reported.

The heritage building, built in the 1800s cannot be saved. Demolition crews are on scene and have started work to tear it down.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined.

Fire and emergency crews on scene following a fire at the Black Walnut Cafe in Wortley Village in London, Ont. on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Demolition crews on scene following a fire at the Black Walnut Cafe in Wortley Village in London, Ont. on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

-With files from CTV London's Bryan Bicknell