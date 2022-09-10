Fire outside a London church allegedly intentionally set

Police say a fire outside of a church was intentionally set Friday evening.

Shortly after 8:30pm, police responded to a call about a fire at a church located at 360 Adelaide Street North.

A small fire was set close to the church while about 50 people were inside.

The suspect is being described as:

Male

Caucasian

Between the ages of 45-55

Thin build

Medium height

Red receding hair

Blue vest

Light grey or white long-sleeved shirt

Jeans

The suspect was last seen carrying a reusable grocery bag and a flashlight.

While there were no injuries reported or damage to the church, three vehicles in the church parking lot were reported to have damaged tires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670.