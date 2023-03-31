Fire in Sarnia still under investigation

Damage is estimated at $120,000 after a house fire in Sarnia on Thursday.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Talfourd Street just before 5 p.m. where they saw smoke on the front porch and coming from the eaves.

According to Sarnia fire, nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries are reported.

Damage was kept to the exterior front of the house and some in the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.