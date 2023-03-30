Fire crews battle house fire in Sarnia

Sarnia fire crews battle a house fire in the area of Siddall Street and Talfourd Street on March 30, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police/Twitter) Sarnia fire crews battle a house fire in the area of Siddall Street and Talfourd Street on March 30, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police/Twitter)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver