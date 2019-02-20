

CTV London





An investigation is underway after a fire at a vacant home on Ron McNeil Line just west of Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Elgin County OPP and Malahide Fire Services responded to the scene between Imperial Road and Newell Road around 4:30 a.m.

Police say Ron McNeil Line had to be closed to traffic for several hours so firefighters could deal with the fire safely.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation, but it has been deemed suspicious.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.