Fire damages popular restaurant in Grand Bend, Ont. on eve of long weekend

Firefighters from Lambton Shores responded to reports of fire and thick smoke at F.I.N.E. A Restaurant on Ontario Street just after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Ontario Street South in Grand Bend was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes as fire crews extinguished the flames at the rear of the building.

Restaurant staff escaped the building without injury.

According to Acting Fire Chief David McLean, the building sustained heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimated cost of damage remains unclear at this time.

“Please bare with us as we try to manoeuvre through this tragedy,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “Thanks also for the kind wishes and words. Very much appreciated.”

The charred remains of the F.I.N.E. A Restaurant's reservation book is seen on Sept. 1, 2023 after a fire broke out at the restaurant. (F.I.N.E. A Restaurant/Facebook)