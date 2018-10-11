

CTV London





An awareness campaign to help victims of sex trafficking seek confidential and free help has exceeded expectations, says the The London Abused Women’s Centre.

The digital media human trafficking campaign, in partnership with Youth Opportunities Unlimited and Salvation Army Correctional and Justice Services, was launched last April.

The results of the campaign, which included Facebook and Google AdWords search ads, showed almost one million impressions and 10,730 clicks.

There were 44 conversions to download information about the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act, and 125 clicks to calls, including 117 from sexually exploited girls and women seeking help.

The campaign ran for four months and its goal also included providing a direct message to sex buyers that their actions are criminal offences in Canada.