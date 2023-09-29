Feds announce funding for Muslim victim supports as trial in alleged terror attack continues

As the trial of the man accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family continues, the federal government announced funding for victim services for London's Muslim community on Friday.

On Friday, the federal government announced the start of the Culturally Integrative Coordinated Community Support Program, spearheaded by the not-for-profit organization Muslim Resource Centre for Social Support and Integration Inc. (MRCSSI).

The announcement took place at Goodwill Industries in London, Ont.

Gathered for announcement was Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Persons with Disabilities Kamal Khera, on behalf of Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani, MP London-West Arielle Kayabaga, Executive Director of the Canadian Race Relation Foundation (CRRF) Mohammed Hashim, and Executive Director of the Muslim Resource Centre for Social Support and Integration Inc. (MRCSSI) Mohammed Baobaid, among others.

Together, they announced funding for the Culturally Integrative Coordinated Community Support Program, a project that will provide “culturally appropriate counselling to families, individuals and victims of the Muslim community” that were affected by the killing of the Afzaal family in London on June 6, 2021.

As the murder trial of accused Nathaniel Veltman nears the end of its fourth week, the funding will be used to increase victim supports in London’s Muslim community.

"The tragic loss of Our London Family is also a stark reminder of the importance of building communities where tolerance and acceptance prevail, and where victims are heard and can find the support they need,” said Khera. Our combined efforts shine a light on hope and healing for Our London Family but also the Muslim communities across Canada.”

Justice Canada will provide the MRCSSI with $202,131 over one fiscal year (2023-2024) through the Victims Fund for the Culturally Integrative Coordinated Community Support Program, while the CRRF will also provide the MRCSSI with $60,000 over two fiscal years (2023-2025) to support the program.

"The mental impact on those affected is undeniable, and yet oftentimes — overlooked. This is not only an investment in mental health and counseling, it is also an investment in resilience and healing," said London Mayor Josh Morgan.

The support program will provide services to the Muslim community, including counselling, therapeutic groups, workshops and increased awareness initiatives and engagement.

“As we watch the trial for the murders of Our London Family unfold, we remember the precious lives lost and reaffirm our commitment to combatting Islamophobia in all forms," said Kayabaga.

She added, "Today’s announcement of $202,000 in funding for the Muslim Resource Centre is deeply important in supporting community members as they learn more details of this horrific act of hatred. Our London Family continues to stand united against hate in our community and across the country,” said Kayabaga.