

Temo Primrose , CTV London





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad following an inmate's breach of parole.

Richard Weerts, 54, is currently serving a three year and nine months sentence for robbery and possession of a weapon.

He is described as Indigenous with black hair, 5'9, and 168 lbs.

He also has distinctive features of one brown eye and a tear drop tattoo below his right cheek.

Weerts is missing his left eye, and also has several tattoos on both arms.

While his whereabouts are still unknown, Weerts is known to frequent cities of London, Toronto and Kingston.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.