Federal government investing in new home for seniors and veterans in London
Federal Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi, third from left, and other officials unveil plans for a new housing complex for seniors and veterans in London, Ont. on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
Marek Sutherland, CTV London
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 12:35PM EDT
Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi was in London Monday morning to announce a $7.11 million investment for the creation of a 60-unit building on Hamilton Road.
The "Italian Seniors Project (ISP) Residenza Ortona" development will provided affordable, safe housing for seniors.
The building will be called “Residenza Ortona,” in honour of the sacrifice of Canadian veterans who freed the Italian town of Ortona during the Second World War.
In partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion, 10 of the units will be designated for homeless veterans.