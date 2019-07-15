

Marek Sutherland, CTV London





Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi was in London Monday morning to announce a $7.11 million investment for the creation of a 60-unit building on Hamilton Road.

The "Italian Seniors Project (ISP) Residenza Ortona" development will provided affordable, safe housing for seniors.

The building will be called “Residenza Ortona,” in honour of the sacrifice of Canadian veterans who freed the Italian town of Ortona during the Second World War.

In partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion, 10 of the units will be designated for homeless veterans.