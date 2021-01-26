LONDON, ONT. -- The father of a 19-year-old who died last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 said his son absolutely died from the disease and did not take his own life.

Speaking through a translator Tuesday, Yassin Dabeh spoke to media in an effort to quash online rumours Ahmed Dabeh died by suicide.

The translator, Tamara Elsayed, said the family is distraught over the rumours circulating on social media.

Ahmed, speaking in Arabic, said "He hopes the rumours will be stopped."

The Middlesex-London Health Unit confirmed Saturday the 19-year-old was a COVID-19-related death, but could not elaborate due to privacy rules.

Ahmed told reporters that Yassin was in and out of hospital after contracting COVID-19 in mid-January.

"They were not there at the time of his death and they were not there to watch him struggle with COVID-19," Elsayed explained.

Ahmed said blood work done after Yassin's death indicated it was due to COVID-19.

Yassin had been working as a cleaner at Middlesex Terrace Long-Term Care Home in Delaware, Ont. which is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Both of Yassin's parents and a several members of his immediate family also contracted COVID-19, which meant they could not attend his burial.

Yassin's mother was in hospital three times, but is now recovering at home, being cared for by Ahmed.

