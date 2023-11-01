Fatal crash Wednesday morning in St. Thomas

One person has died following multi-vehicle crash in Elgin County.

First responders were called to the scene on Highway 3 around 6:38 a.m. where a head-on crash happened between two passenger vehicles — shortly after, a third vehicle collided with one of the initially involved vehicles.

According to police, a 46 year old from London was taken from the scene by EMS and was later pronounced deceased at a trauma centre.

A 32 year old from St. Thomas was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old from Straffordville was assessed on the scene and had no injuries.

As the investigation continues, Highway 3 between Wellington Road and Centennial Avenue, as well as the Highway 3 on ramp accessed from First Avenue, have been closed.