Fatal crash on Highway 401 closes lanes in Oxford County

    One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Oxford County on Highway 401.

    OPP along with EMS and fire crews from South-West Oxford responded to the crash in the westbound lanes in the area of Foldens Line and Plank Line around 10 p.m.

    According to police, two tractor trailers collided which resulted in a fire of one of the vehicles.

    One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to hospital as a precaution.

    All westbound lanes on highway 401 between Foldens Line and Plank Line remain closed and will reopen as soon as possible.

