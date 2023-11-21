LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash near Woodstock

    OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock. Nov. 21, 2023. (Source: OPP) OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock. Nov. 21, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Two lanes of Highway 401 near Woodstock have reopened following a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

    OPP remain on scene to help with traffic flow in the area of Norwich Avenue.

    The road was previously closed from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street following the crash around 3 a.m.

    There is no word on how the crash happened.

    More details will be provided when they become available.

