LONDON, ON -- The current COVID-19 crisis may have had a hand in closing the physical doors at Fanshawe College this year, but the students of the Advanced Filmmaking Program have shown resiliency by completing their films while practising physical distancing.

Students, along with their professors have been busy organizing their first ever online editing of Fanshawe's First Take Film Festival to showcase their hard work.

Along with students from Theatre Arts, Audio Post Production, and Visual Effects programs, the collaboration is a celebration of hard work, even during a pandemic.

The festival includes narrative and documentary films, as well as awards that are being announced online by a jury of community and industry professionals.

The event will be live-streaming free on Thursday, May 14.