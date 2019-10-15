

CTV London





Fanshawe College has announced the launch of its new Cannabis Applied Science program in time for fall 2020.

The program is designed to “allow graduates to apply their scientific knowledge and skills to meet the needs of the emerging cannabis industry.”

The one-year program will teach students to analyze cannabis for quality, safety and stability, and to contribute to the research and development of new cannabis products.

Since the legalization of cannabis use in Canada the industry is seen as a growing sector especially in southwestern Ontario where several companies and producers have set up shop.