

Scott Miller, CTV London





The search for answers in the mysterious death of a Bruce County man is getting new life.

Niram Shouldice’s remains were found in a heavily wooded area in the Bruce Peninsula in June of 2017.

The 30-year-old had been missing for nearly four months when his body was found.

Police haven’t said much since the body was discovered, not even releasing the cause of death.

His frustrated family has recently enlisted the help of a pair of amateur investigators to help them find answers.

They don’t believe Niram found his way into the woods by himself.

The area was a two-hour walk from where he lived in Lion's Head, and he was found without his boots, wallet and jacket.