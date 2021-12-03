Family of London, Ont. girl killed in crash 'devastated'

James and Kathy Stemp, the parents of eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp, who died after the crash on Riverside Drive at Wonderland Road on Tuesday night have shared a heartbreaking note.

In the email to CTV News London, they describe their daughter as, "A brilliant and vivacious little girl with a terrific sense of humour...a talented artist who loved her older brother with all of her heart."

Stemp was one of 10 people, ranging in age from six to 40 years old, injured after a westbound vehicle struck at least one other vehicle before hitting a light standard, tree and then the group of pedestrians.

So far, no charges have been laid, and police have said the investigation into the collision could take weeks. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

The Stemps go on to say, "Our family is devastated by the loss of Alexandra in such a tragic circumstance."

The family is also thanking the community for their support and say their hearts go out to the others still recovering from the crash, including the Brownie leaders and girls/volunteers.

The Girl Guides of Canada released a statement saying Thursday saying, "Our thoughts are with all of those involved, their families and friends, who will be impacted by this incident for some time.”

The organization also says they have been "overwhelmed" by the support and care shown to their members.

On Friday, London Mayor Ed Holder said city buildings will be illuminated in 'Girl Guide blue' through the weekend, and encouraged other businesses and homes to do the same.

"All of London is so, so sad and our thoughts and prayers are with those folks," he tells CTV News London.

"It may seem like a small thing, but sometimes symbols matter. It's a message trying to say to these families and the Girl Guides, that you matter…and we deeply care about the families of all those affected."

I have directed London City Hall, and other @CityofLdnOnt buildings, be illuminated in @girlguidesofcan blue tonight and throughout the weekend in memory of the 8-year-old girl who was killed in this week's collision near Wonderland and Riverside.

— Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) December 3, 2021

At the crash site, a memorial to those affected continues to grow.

Ninety-five-year-old Liz Lemaire is a former Brownie leader who was visiting the scene Friday.

"And it's just before Christmas, it's awful…Well I'm very, very sad because it's just so unnecessary."

Fundraisers for the Stemp family and others injured can be found here, here and here.

Full Stemp Family Note

Dear London,

Our daughter, Alexandra, was a brilliant and vivacious little girl with a terrific sense of humour. She was a talented artist who loved her older brother with all of her heart.

Our family is devastated by the loss of Alexandra in such a tragic circumstance.

Our hearts go out to the Brownie leaders and to the other girls/parent volunteers who are still recovering from their injuries. There is no doubt that the emotional scars from the events of Tuesday night will take much longer to heal than any physical injuries sustained.

Our family feels the love and support of our community. We wish to express our thanks to everyone that assisted at the scene; we commend you for your heroism. We would also like to express our thanks to the police and emergency personnel for their assistance. To the staff of LHSC, you are heroes. Your compassionate care for our daughter and our family will never be forgotten. We request privacy while we try to heal following this tragedy.

Thank you.

The Stemp Family