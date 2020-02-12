LONDON, ONT. -- Despite living in London for four years, Levan Sanadze has been ordered out of the country by the end of March.

Sanadze came to Canada on refugee status from Georgia in Eastern Europe but has now had his application denied.

“I work seven days a week, to help my family,” says Sanadze. “I want to stay in Canada.”

Jennifer Black-Sanadze married Sanadze a year ago and they now have a four-month-old child.

“I have applied for spousal sponsorship and we have contacted our MP,” says Black. “We just need more time for all of the approvals and background checks to go through.”

Sanadze says he has no criminal record. He’s hoping that something gets done quickly so his family doesn’t get torn apart.