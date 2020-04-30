LONDON, ONT. -- London’s overnight street parking ban expired at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier this year, city council extended the parking period to between May 1 and Oct. 31, a move that’s in line with many other Ontario cities.

Councillor Shawn Lewis led the final political push to extend the parking period.

“There were some pilot projects on this, but they were always defaulting back to leave it as is.”

Previously, there had been concerns about lost ticket revenue and snow plowing.

“Our (municipal) budgets, in my view, should never be based on issuing tickets.” says Councillor Lewis.

There are still a number of residential streets where parking is not permitted between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., including near-campus neighbourhoods. A full list can be found here.

Previously, the overnight street parking period ran from Victoria Day weekend to Labour Day.