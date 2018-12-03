Featured
Extended hours at LCBO and Beer Store take effect
CTV London
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 4:43PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 3, 2018 4:47PM EST
The LCBO and Beer Store now have the option to operate for longer hours.
The stores are now allowed to be open between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week.
The expanded hours were announced as part of the Ontario PC government's economic statement in November, but came into effect Sunday.
They also apply to licenced grocery stores and off-site winery retail stores.
Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport Michael Tibollo said in a Tweet the change will improve, "choice, access and convenience."
Starting today LCBO stores, The Beer Store, authorized grocery stores and off-site winery retail stores can now sell alcohol between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week. This is about improved choice, access and convenience for consumers. Enjoy responsibly! #onpoli pic.twitter.com/2xtqECRk6E— Michael Tibollo (@MichaelTibollo) December 2, 2018