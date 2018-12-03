

CTV London





The LCBO and Beer Store now have the option to operate for longer hours.

The stores are now allowed to be open between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The expanded hours were announced as part of the Ontario PC government's economic statement in November, but came into effect Sunday.

They also apply to licenced grocery stores and off-site winery retail stores.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport Michael Tibollo said in a Tweet the change will improve, "choice, access and convenience."