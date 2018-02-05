

The Exeter Hawks will open up the 2017-18 playoffs on Friday night.

The Hawks will take on the Port Stanley Sailors at 8 p.m. at the South Huron Rec Centre.

The game will have a memorial ceremony for Ron Bogart, who had played an important part in Hawks history. He started with coaching back in the 70's and was the lead in putting together the 50th anniversary book.

He was also an all-around sports fan, a high school football coach as well as an avid photographer at sporting events.

Playoff schedule:

Fri Feb 9 @8:00 in Exeter

Sat Feb 10 @7:30 in Pt. Stanley

Sun Feb 11 @ 8:30 in Exeter

Tues Feb 13 @ 8:30 in Pt. Stanley

Fri Feb !6 @8:00 in Exeter

Sat Feb 17 @7:00 in Pt. Stanley

Sun Feb 18 m@ 8:30 in Exeter

Playoff admission pricing as set by league